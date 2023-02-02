2 held with 250 boxes of smuggled liquor

Fatehgarh Sahib, February 1
The Fatehgarh Sahib police seized 250 boxes of liquor being smuggled from Chandigarh. The police have arrested two occupants of the mini-truck carrying the liquor to be supplied to different towns in the state. A case under Sections 61,78 (2) of the Excise Act has been registered at the Sirhind police station.
While addressing the media, Fatehgarh Sahib DSP Sukhbir Singh said as per the directions of SSP Dr Ravjot Grewal, the Sirhind police led by Sub-Inspector Narpinder Pal Singh, had laid a naka on GT Road T-Point near Madhopur Chowk. Based on a tip-off, the police intercepted a mini-truck bearing registration number HP-08A-6044. During a search, the police seized 250 cartons of Premium Blended Whisky.
The DSP said the police arrested two occupants of the vehicle identified as Sandeep Singh and Payush, residents of Shimla. During the preliminary interrogation, they revealed they brought whisky from Chandigarh and supplied it in different districts of the state.
The two suspects would be presented in the court. A thorough investigation would be done after getting their police remand.
