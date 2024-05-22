2 held with 5K tablets

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 21
The Bassi Pathana police have arrested two youngsters with 5,000 prohibited intoxicant tablets.
The suspects have been identified as Bassi Pathana residents Amit Kumar and Praveen Kumar. City Police in-charge Sub-Inspector Harjit Singh said based on a tip-off, the police raided a spot at Gaushala Road.
Upon spotting the police, both suspects ran away and entered a shop; however, the police succeeded in apprehending them, Singh added.
According to Singh, 3,000 banned pills were recovered from Praveen Kumar, while 2,000 were seized from the Amit Kumar’s possession.
He said both the suspects were booked under the NDPS Act and remanded in one-day police custody by the court.
During further interrogation, their links would be probed, he added.
