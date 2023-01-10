2 killed, 5 injured in road mishap on Banur-Tepla road

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 9

Two persons were killed while five others, including two children and two women, suffered injuries after a two-wheeler and a four-wheeler collided on the Banur-Tepla road here last evening.

The deceased have been identified as Gurbaksh Singh Rinka (48) of Banur and Shubham Sharma, a resident of Faridabad in Haryana.

The injured persons were admitted to a private hospital in Rajpura. They were later shifted to the Government Rajindra Hospital here.

Shambhu SHO Kirpal Singh said Gurbaksh was returning home from Ambala on his two-wheeler when the accident took place around 10 pm. The injured women said they were returning from Himachal Pradesh and were on their way to Faridabad.

The SHO said the two-wheeler rider and a car occupant were killed in the mishap. The car first hit the two-wheeler due to dense fog and then rammed into a tree.

He said, “The car was being driven at a high speed and the driver lost control over the vehicle. The car first rammed into the two-wheeler and then into a tree. Car driver Arsh Sharma, two women and two children, aged 11 and 12, in the car were injured.”

The police have taken both the vehicles into custody and started an investigation. Kirpal Singh said they have also registered an FIR against the driver of the four-wheeler under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC.