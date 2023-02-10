2 members of Davinder Bambiha gang arrested in Patiala, sophisticated weapons recovered

Patiala, February 10
The Patiala police have arrested two members of Davinder Bambiha gang and recovered five sophisticated pistols from their possession. SSP Patiala Varun Sharma said with the arrest, the police managed to prevent the two from committing a major crime.
The two accused Tejinder Singh alias Gullu and Amrik Singh alias Sheru were arrested from Shambhu. He said the teams of CIA staff inspector Shaminder Singh and DSP Ghanour Raghubir Singh acted on the matter.
The SSP said, "We have arrested two members of the gang and will arrest other members very soon. We will also carry outback and forward checks of procurement of the weapons and the place they were supposed to be used."
He said the police had recovered over 20 pistols in past 2 months.
