2 members of gang involved in sale of fake currency held

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 2

The Bassi Pathana police claimed to have busted a gang allegedly involved in sale of fake currency notes with the arrest of two of its members. The other members of the gang are yet to be identified. The police also recovered fake notes worth Rs 14.92 lakh.

Addressing the media, Bassi Pathana DSP Raj Kumar said the Badali Ala Singh Police received information that a lady identified as Amarjit Kaur of Sahabad Markanda in Haryana, currently residing in Khanna, was involved in the sale of fake currency. She allegedly sold Rs 3 lakh in fake currency for a sum of Rs 1 lakh in original currency.

He said after SSP Dr Ravjot Grewal and SP (Investigation) Digvijay Kapil were informed about it, a special team led by DSP Raj Kumar and Badali Ala Singh SHO Napinder Singh was constituted to look into the matter.

Following this, a raid was conducted at Peerjain grain market, where Inderjit Kaur was nabbed and Rs 6.79 lakh were recovered from her possession. During the preliminary interrogation, she revealed the name of another gang member, Sarabjit Singh, alias Saba, of Amargarh.

The police team then raided Sarabjit’s hideout. He was arrested and fake currency notes amounting to Rs 1.13 lakh were recovered from him.

During further interrogation, both of them disclosed their hideouts, from where the police recovered fake currency of Rs 7 lakh.

The DSP said both the suspects would be presented in the court. After they are remanded in police custody, the sources from where they brought the fake currency and to whom they supplied it to would be ascertained.