2 others acquitted in RSS leader Rulda Singh’s murder case

A local court today acquitted Jagtar Singh Tara and Ramandeep Singh Goldy in the 2009 murder case of Rashtriya Sikh Sangat (RSS) chief Rulda Singh — who was shot dead by two unknown bike-borne men. With this acquittal, the Punjab Police are yet to solve the mystery which they believed to be an international conspiracy.

Jagtar Singh Tara and Ramandeep Singh Goldy’s counsel Barjinder Singh Sodhi claimed that the police failed to prove their involvement in Rulda Singh’s murder. “The court has cleared my counsels as police failed to present any evidence to link them to the case,” he added.

Rulda Singh was shot outside his residence in Patiala on July 28, 2009. He was rushed to Rajindra Hospital, from where he was referred to the PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he died on August 15, 2009.

The police registered a case against the unidentified persons on July 29, 2009. In 2015, a local court in Patiala had acquitted Darshan Singh Makaropur, Jagmohan Singh, Daljeet Singh, Gurjant Singh and Amarjeet Singh, while trial against Jagtar Singh Tara and another alleged Khalistan Tigers Force terrorist Ramandeep Singh Goldy was still pending. However, these two were acquitted of all charges in the case today.

As many as eight accused have been acquitted by courts in Patiala in the case till date as police failed to prove their involvement in the crime. With all accused tried in Indian courts already acquitted, the police were hoping that the arrest and extradition request against alleged pro-Khalistan elements in the UK would help them solve the case. The three were arrested on December 21, 2020, and put up for extradition to India by the UK Home Office. However, the judge said the evidence was not sufficient for him to examine the extradition request. However, all three UK nationals were also acquitted.

The Patiala police had claimed that two persons who had opened fire at Rulda Singh and escaped after the murder. “Five persons had facilitated their stay in India, provided them arms and informed them of Singh’s daily schedule. They had helped the assassins target the RSS leader,” claim Patiala police. The police also claimed that these five persons were paid by the assassins for their role.