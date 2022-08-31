2 shopkeepers found selling pork in Patiala, challaned

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 30

Despite restrictions on its sale due to the spread of African swine fever, shopkeepers in the city were found selling pork near the city bus stand. The Municipal Corporation (MC) has issued challans to two shopkeepers.

MC officials said on getting information about pork being sold near the bus stand, a team visited the area and issued challans. They said no pig in live or dead form could be transported out of its area of habitat. The orders were issued under Section 144.

Chief sanitary inspector Rajesh Kumar said the civic body was penalising those found selling pig products illegally.