Patiala: 2 student factions of Punjabi University again at loggerheads

Tribune News Service

Mohit Khanna

Patiala, December 1

Two factions of students at Punjabi University are up against each other. The student faction that is supported by teachers is running a campaign against violence on campus. They took out a march with posters demanding reinstatement of the suspended Prof Surjit Singh. This student faction demanded improved safety measures for students and faculty and swift action against the perpetrators of recent incidents of violence on campus.

On the other hand, representatives of the ‘Jasdeep Kaur Insaaf Morcha’ handed over a letter to the syndicate members demanding legal action against the professor from the university involved in inappropriate and unprofessional conduct and they want the professor concerned to be dismissed from service.

Jashandeep Kaur, a first-year student of the five-year integrated course in Punjabi, died on the night of September 13 at her house in Chauke village in Bathinda district. The death led to outrage among students and triggered protests on campus.

Subsequently, the university removed Prof Surjit from the post of coordinator of the five-year Punjabi integrated course. After receiving complaints against the professor for mentally harassing the girl, the university ordered a probe against him.

While returning home from a meeting with the vice chancellor, Prof Surjit was assaulted. Three students and 10 unidentified people were booked in this act of violence.

A two-member inquiry committee headed by retired district sessions judge Jaswinder Singh absolved Prof Surjit of having any role in the girl’s death, saying, “There is no proof to support the allegations that mental harassment led to the death of the girl.” The report said the girl died of a chronic illness.

#Punjabi University Patiala