2 women among three held with 19-kg ganja

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 1
A woman and her male accomplice, who came to deliver ganja at the Sirhind railway station to another woman, have been arrested by the Railway Police, Sirhind. The police seized 19 kg of ganja from their possession. The three arrested were identified as Bablu and Sumitra of Maryadpur village in Mau district (UP), while the woman, got delivery of ganja, was identified as Mati Rani of UP and presently residing at Kurali.
Sudhir Malik, in-charge, railway police station, Sirhind, said search of two suspicisous persons’ luggage led to recovery of 19-kg ganja. He said the suspects disclosed that they had come to deliver ganja to woman. The suspects were booked under the NDPS Act .
