204 file objections to new MC ward map

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 8

The Municipal Corporation has received 204 applications in connection with the new ward map issued by the Local Government Department recently.

After a long exercise of population census and marking of ward boundaries, the MC had put up the new ward map at its office two days after it was issued last Friday. The MC then gave seven days’ time to file objections in the regard to residents and all those affected.

MC Commissioner Aaditya Uppal today said the office had received 204 different applications in this regard. “We will scrutinise and study the applications in detail. A discussion will be held on the objections found valid,” he said.

The MC has received objections from all political parties, including the Congress, the SAD and the BJP.

Former Mayor Amrinder Singh Bazaz while filing an objection paper said ward numbers 1, 18, 21, 26, 45, 49, 52, and 54 had been declared as reserved for members of the Scheduled Castes in the draft notification scheme, despite the fact that the population of Scheduled Castes persons in these newly created wards was less, which violated the provisions stipulated in the order. He filed a slew of objections and sought corrections.

Earlier, Sewak Singh, former councillor from ward 10, had said apart from mismatches in the ward map, ward 12 had been marked as open ward despite the fact that the areas of Indira colony, Guru Nanak Colony, New Green Park, Mehar Singh colony in the ward had more population of BC category individuals.