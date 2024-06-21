210 boxes of liquor seized at Fatehgarh Sahib, driver held

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 20

The police seized 210 boxes of smuggled liquor during the check of vehicles. The liquor was being smuggled from Chandigarh to be supplied to Ludhiana. The police have arrested the driver, Rahul Kumar, a resident of Amloh town.

Addressing mediapersons, SP (Investigation) Rakesh Yadav said that, as per the directions of SSP Dr Ravjot Grewal, regular checking of vehicles and search operations were being carried out in the district to nab anti-social elements and peddlers. He said that the Badali Ala Singh police, led by DSP Davinder Chaudhry, had set up a naka on the Chandigarh-Fatehgarh Sahib road, adding that during the check of the Jeep, the police recovered 210 boxes of liquor.

He said the driver has been arrested, adding that during the preliminary investigation he revealed that he had taken a consignment of potatoes to a vegetable market in Chandigarh and that he loaded the liquor boxes from a wine shop in Sector 37D. He said he was directed to take them to a fuel station in Dhandari Kalan, near Ludhiana.

The DSP said they have informed the Excise Department, adding that further investigation into the matter is underway. He said that the police would arrest all those who had sent the consignment and to whom it was to be delivered.

