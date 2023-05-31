22 rural women attend 5-day training course

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 30

A five-day training course on “Integrated Community Science Technologies for Entrepreneurship” concluded here today. The course organised by Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Patiala saw the participation of 22 farm women from different villages like Chaura, Raipur Mandlan, Hiana Kalan, Nabha and Bahadurgarh of district Patiala.

Dr Gurupdesh Kaur, associate professor, home science, demonstrated the embellishment of decorative clothes with various kinds of hand embroidery stitches, fabric painting and handmade soap making. Participants also learnt about use of millets in daily diet. Dr Rajni Goel, associate professor (FST) delivered highly motivated talk on value added products from mango.

Another highlight of the training was serving of lunch and refreshments to the trainees by Guru Kirapa self-help group, Kalyan, trained by Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Patiala. They daily served healthy millet snacks like kodra ladoo, multi-millet chakli, multi-millet kachori, jawar namkeen, barnyard rice kheer and ragi ladoo. Dr Mandeep Singh, associate director, training, KVK, Sangrur, motivated rural women to become self-reliant by adopting vocations like dyeing and handmade soap making.

Dr Rachna Singla proposed the vote of thanks and advised the participants for fruit tree plantation.