24/7 emergency norms go for toss, Patiala's Mata Kaushalya Government Hospital ‘shuts’ gates at night

Karam Prakash
Patiala, October 25
Despite mandatory 24/7 emergency services, Mata Kaushalya Government Hospital shuts its gates at night, and hence, deprives patients of treatment. According to experts, it is against the regulations as closed doors would dissuade the patients from entering the premises.
We regularly do night checks. Such a matter has never been reported. Gate No. 1 is always open, but I will look into the matter. -- Dr Sandeep Kaur, MS, Mata Kaushalya Government Hospital
However, the authorities claim the gate is opened after seeking required information from the visitors.
The Tribune discovered that both the hospital gates remain locked during the night and therefore, the patients and their attendants find it difficult to enter the hospital premises.
It has been learned that the hospital administration locks the gates soon after 10 pm and many patients seeking emergency treatment, on seeing the doors closed, turn to other hospitals.
A senior health official, on the condition of anonymity, said, “The government hospitals running 24/7 emergency services cannot shut their main gates at any cost. In case this happens, it is a serious lapse on part of the administration.”
Dr Sandeep Kaur, Medical Superintendent, Mata Kaushalya Government Hospital, said there was no chance the hospital gates remained closed during the night. “Our doctors regularly conduct night checks at the hospital and such a matter has never been reported to me. Only gate number 2 remains closed while gate number 1 is always open. However, I will look into the matter immediately.”
She added she would issue strict directions to the concerned officials to ensure that the hospital gates remain open all the time.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Putin monitors practice launches of ballistic, cruise missiles by Russia's nuclear forces amid heightened tensions with West
The maneuvers follow Putin's warning about his readiness to ...
Nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side: Rajnath to Russian Defence Minister amid Ukraine tensions
Said the crisis should be resolved through dialogue and dipl...
NIA grills Afsana Khan for 5 hours in Sidhu Moosewala murder case; Punjabi singer goes live on Instagram to clarify
Calls out netizens for trolling her over using the late sing...
Congress chief M Kharge forms 47-member Steering Committee; includes Gandhis, Manmohan Singh
Most of the members of the last CWC have been retained in th...
Height of U-turn, says BJP on Kejriwal's demand for Lakshmi, Ganesha images on currency notes
Said Kejriwal trying to divert attention from his party’s “a...