24/7 emergency norms go for toss, Patiala's Mata Kaushalya Government Hospital ‘shuts’ gates at night

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, October 25

Despite mandatory 24/7 emergency services, Mata Kaushalya Government Hospital shuts its gates at night, and hence, deprives patients of treatment. According to experts, it is against the regulations as closed doors would dissuade the patients from entering the premises.

However, the authorities claim the gate is opened after seeking required information from the visitors.

The Tribune discovered that both the hospital gates remain locked during the night and therefore, the patients and their attendants find it difficult to enter the hospital premises.

It has been learned that the hospital administration locks the gates soon after 10 pm and many patients seeking emergency treatment, on seeing the doors closed, turn to other hospitals.

A senior health official, on the condition of anonymity, said, “The government hospitals running 24/7 emergency services cannot shut their main gates at any cost. In case this happens, it is a serious lapse on part of the administration.”

Dr Sandeep Kaur, Medical Superintendent, Mata Kaushalya Government Hospital, said there was no chance the hospital gates remained closed during the night. “Our doctors regularly conduct night checks at the hospital and such a matter has never been reported to me. Only gate number 2 remains closed while gate number 1 is always open. However, I will look into the matter immediately.”

She added she would issue strict directions to the concerned officials to ensure that the hospital gates remain open all the time.