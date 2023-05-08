24 students take oath at Yadavindra Public School (YPS), Patiala, investiture

Patiala, May 7
Yadavindra Public School (YPS), Patiala, held its investiture ceremony and selected a 24-member body of prefects for the upcoming academic year. The event took place at the Captain Amarinder Singh Auditorium of the school. It was attended by the faculty, staff, students and parents of prefects.
The event commenced with a parade by the prefects onto the stage. Director, Major General BS Grewal (Retd.) conferred the newly elected prefects with badges, and responsibilities and extended a supporting hand to the students’ council for smooth running of the school.
An oath-taking ceremony was administered by the director, where the prefects pledged to fulfil their duties with sincerity and dedication.
The prefects’ body consists of students who have been selected based on their academic performance, leadership qualities, and contribution to the school community. Uday Singh Batra was selected as the head boy, while Samaira Singh was chosen as the head girl. Karaninder Singh was appointed as the deputy head boy, and Enayat Kaur Sandhu was selected as the deputy head girl. The captains for house, sports and extra-curricular activities were also appointed in the 24-member team of prefects. The investiture ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks by the school’s director.
