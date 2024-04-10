250 students participate in athletics meet on Punjabi University campus

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 9

Holistic development of personality with physical and mental fitness is of paramount importance, said Vice Chancellor Arvind during the Athletics Meet conducted for the students of the five-year integrated course (Mathematics and Computing Sciences) on Punjabi University campus.

Shalini, the coordinator of the five-year integrated course (Mathematics and Computing Sciences), said approximately 250 students participated in various events during the Athletics Meet.

Student attends workshop

Lalit Kumar, a research scholar from the English department of Punjabi University, has participated in a special playwriting workshop organized by National School of Drama in New Delhi. He also took a course in theater appreciation. Kumar said 50 participants from various corners of the country took part in the workshop. Jyoti Puri, head of the English Department, said such achievements of a student brings glory to the department.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Punjabi University Patiala