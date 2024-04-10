250 students participate in athletics meet on Punjabi University campus

Patiala, April 9
Holistic development of personality with physical and mental fitness is of paramount importance, said Vice Chancellor Arvind during the Athletics Meet conducted for the students of the five-year integrated course (Mathematics and Computing Sciences) on Punjabi University campus.
Shalini, the coordinator of the five-year integrated course (Mathematics and Computing Sciences), said approximately 250 students participated in various events during the Athletics Meet.
Student attends workshop
Lalit Kumar, a research scholar from the English department of Punjabi University, has participated in a special playwriting workshop organized by National School of Drama in New Delhi. He also took a course in theater appreciation. Kumar said 50 participants from various corners of the country took part in the workshop. Jyoti Puri, head of the English Department, said such achievements of a student brings glory to the department.
