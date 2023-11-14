255 episodes of ‘natak mela’

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 13

The National Theatre Arts Society (NTAS) completed 255 “Monthly Natak Mela” with a performance at the Baradari Gardens here today. NTAS Director Pran Sabharwal informed The Tribune that social personalities including Col Karminder Singh National Awardee, social worker secretary society for the welfare of handicapped, KK Sehgal, former member Punjab SSS Board, Rakesh Kad, patron of arts and social work, Jasbir Singh Oberoi and NTAS President GS Kakar inaugurated the function by paying tribute to Lord Shiva.

They lauded duo Sunita and Pran Sabharwal for continuing the Garden Theatre movement, which has covered 255 monthly episodes over the past 22 years. Col Karminder Singh presented a cheque in appreciation of the NTAS’s activities. The plays ‘Puttar Maran Na Jeonde Mapian De— Shaheed Bhagat Singh; Ajmer Aulakh’s Sukki Kukh; Harcharan Singh’s ‘Kirat Da Satikar’ and ‘Kaka Pataka’ got a good response.