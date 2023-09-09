258 dengue cases in district this season

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 8

The district has reported 258 cases of dengue this season so far, said district epidemiologist Sumeet Singh.

The district Health Department today carried out its flagship ‘Friday dry day’ drive against the disease and removed dengue larvae from houses in the city.

Civil Surgeon Raminder Kaur said that the department officials checked 1,886 houses for dengue larvae and found it at 34 places. Civic body officials also issued 13 challans on the occasion.

The health official said it was the responsibility of all residents of the district to fight against dengue. “The vector-borne disease can only be contained with everyone’s cooperation,” she added.

The district epidemiologist said the teams of officials had surveyed as many as 6,13,588 houses and removed dengue larvae from 7,828 places till date.

