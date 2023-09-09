258 dengue cases in district this season

Patiala, September 8
The district has reported 258 cases of dengue this season so far, said district epidemiologist Sumeet Singh.
The district Health Department today carried out its flagship ‘Friday dry day’ drive against the disease and removed dengue larvae from houses in the city.
Civil Surgeon Raminder Kaur said that the department officials checked 1,886 houses for dengue larvae and found it at 34 places. Civic body officials also issued 13 challans on the occasion.
The health official said it was the responsibility of all residents of the district to fight against dengue. “The vector-borne disease can only be contained with everyone’s cooperation,” she added.
The district epidemiologist said the teams of officials had surveyed as many as 6,13,588 houses and removed dengue larvae from 7,828 places till date.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Narendra Modi welcomes world leaders at G20 venue
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, IMF MD and Chairman K...
Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case
The former chief minister is arrested by the CID around 6 am...
Earthquake in Morocco kills at least 296 people, government reports
Moroccans post videos showing buildings reduced to rubble an...
15kg heroin seized from Punjab's Fazilka
147 kg drugs seized from the district in last 45 days
Asia Cup: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh Cricket Boards issue statement on India-Pakistan match reserve day
Bangladesh, Sri Lanka coaches object to reserve day; Boards ...