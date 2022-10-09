26-year-old murdered at Sanour

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 8

A 26-year-old resident of Khalsa Colony at Sanour town in the district was allegedly murdered with sharp weapons by a group of men last night. The deceased has been identified as Sandeep Kumar, a father of two.

It was learnt that the victim had gone to resolve a conflict between one of his friends and a group at a vacant plot near his residence. After the issue had been resolved, he was attacked by the group with sharp weapons there.

Sandeep died on the way to the hospital.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) GS Dhaliwal said they had booked the perpetrators of the crime under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code on a complaint filed by the deceased’s family. He said the suspects had been identified as Shanpreet, Jass, Ballu, Pawan, Chanchal and Lalit. Dhaliwal said the raids were being conducted by the police to nab the suspects. “Our teams are conducting raids to arrest the suspects. They will be arrested soon,” said the DSP.