28 new Covid cases surface in district

Patiala, April 26
As many as 28 fresh cases of Covid were reported in the district today. The count of active cases, following the fresh cases, has risen to 128.
Of the 28 new cases, 17 were reported from the city, four from Samana, two each from Kalo Majra, Shutrana, Dudhan Sadhan, and one from Nabha block.
Civil Surgeon Dr Raminder Kaur said people who have symptoms like fever, cold and cough should immediately get themselves tested. They should also wear masks when going out in public, she said.
