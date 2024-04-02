284 students receive degrees

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 1

Government Bikram College of Commerce organised its convocation for the session 2022-23 where Deputy Commissioner Showkat Ahmad Parray was the chief guest.

The event commenced with the arrival of the academic procession in the hall, followed by the lighting of the lamp. Vaneeta Rani welcomed the chief guest and the other dignitaries present on the occasion.

Principal Kusum Lata presented the college report highlighting the activities and achievements of the students throughout the year.

Meanwhile, 284 students received degrees from the chief guest who wished them all the best for their life ahead and emphasised skills, ability and a positive outlook in life.

In his speech, Parray mentioned about what important milestone convocation was in one’s life and urged the graduates to be grateful to everyone who helped them and guided them throughout the college years. He shared his own experiences of the time when he had finished his graduation and advised students to make themselves capable of facing the world.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Prof Ram Kumar, Coordinator of the event, followed by the national anthem.

