29 teams vie for hockey championship title

Patiala, December 21
The North Zone Inter-University Hockey Championship kicked off at Punjabi University on Thursday. Teams from universities across the northern states are participating in the meet being organised by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).
Professor Ajita, Director of Sports Department at Punjabi University, noted that the championship, which is exclusively meant for women, will conclude on December 24. She stated that a total of 29 teams from different northern states are participating in the championship. Coach Minakshi Randhawa, who is responsible for the women’s hockey team at Punjabi University, shared that four teams qualifying from these 29 teams will compete in the national championship.
She added that the championship is conducted by categorising teams from all over India into four zones.
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Search operation to track down terrorists in J-K’s Poonch begins
5 army personnel were killed and two others injured in a ter...
After Joe Biden expresses inability to travel to Delhi, French President Emmanuel Macron to be Republic Day chief guest
India had invited US President Joe Biden to grace the occasi...
One person dies in Kerala as state records 265 new Covid-19 cases
Of the 328 coronavirus infections reported nationwide till 8...
BSF intercepts drone, seizes contraband in Punjab's Fazilka
The contraband is suspected to be heroin