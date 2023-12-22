29 teams vie for hockey championship title

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 21

The North Zone Inter-University Hockey Championship kicked off at Punjabi University on Thursday. Teams from universities across the northern states are participating in the meet being organised by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

Professor Ajita, Director of Sports Department at Punjabi University, noted that the championship, which is exclusively meant for women, will conclude on December 24. She stated that a total of 29 teams from different northern states are participating in the championship. Coach Minakshi Randhawa, who is responsible for the women’s hockey team at Punjabi University, shared that four teams qualifying from these 29 teams will compete in the national championship.

She added that the championship is conducted by categorising teams from all over India into four zones.

