29K MT paddy reaches Fatehgarh Sahib mandis

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, October 6

As much as 29,281 metric tonnes (MT) of paddy has been received in the markets of the district, out of which 26,435 MT has been purchased by various government agencies.

Payments of Rs 31.47 crore had been deposited in the account of farmers as per the direction of the government to transfer amount against the procured paddy within 24 hours, said Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill.

Pungrain has purchased 12,915 MT, Markfed 6,101 MT, Punsup 4,386 MT and Punjab State Warehousing Corporation 3,033 MT.

The DC said the administration had made all necessary arrangements for the convenience of farmers in the 32 mandis of the district so that they do not face any kind of problem. She said clean drinking water, electricity and shady places for sitting had also been arranged for them.

Shergill appealed to farmers of the district to bring only dry paddy to the markets so that they do not face any difficulty in selling their produce. She told them that harvesting of paddy should not be done with combines at night as it increased the moisture content of the crop.

She also appealed them to not burn the stubble.

