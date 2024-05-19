2nd randomisation of EVMs at Fatehgarh Sahib

Tribune News Service

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 18

The second phase of Randomisation of electronic voting machines (EVM) ballot units (BU), control units (CU), and voter-verifiable paper audit trails (VVPAT) machines to be used in the General Election at the Fatehgarh Sahib constituency was done today. The randomisation was completed under the supervision of the General Observer Rakesh Shankar at the district administrative complex in the presence of District Election Officer Parneet Shergill, Additional District Election Officer Isha Singhal and representatives of various political parties and candidates.

The DEO said the process of randomisation has been implemented for 2,181 ballot units, 2,181 control units, and 2,363 voter verifiable paper audit trails for all 9 Vidhan Sabha constituencies under the constituency to ensure the polling is completed in a smooth manner. She said the objective of randomisation was to ensure free and fair elections. The DEO said no stone would be left unturned to conduct the elections in a peaceful, fair and orderly manner.

#Fatehgarh Sahib