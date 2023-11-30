3 books released at Multani Mal Modi college

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 29

In a special function organised at Multani Mal Modi College, three books were released in the genres of science, literature and philosophy. During the function, the authors and translators interacted with the gathering to discuss the relevance of the works.

Deputy DPI, Punjab, Dr Gurdarshan Singh Brar, was the chief guest at the event. The books released are ‘Fungi of North-East India’ penned by Ashwani Kumar Sharma, Dean, Life Sciences; ‘The Stories of Shakespeare’ selected and translated by Davinder Singh, Assistant Professor at the Punjabi Department; and ‘Sukrat de Samvad’, which has been translated by Parminder Singh, Assistant Professor at the Punjabi Department.

Principal Khushvinder Kumar welcomed the chief guest along with the authors and said the books are the epitome of wisdom and knowledge. He added that these books are important additions to their respective fields.

Head of Punjabi Department, Gurdeep Singh Sandhu, discussed the themes of the books and said literature, in general acts as a philosopher, guide and teacher for the readers. He added that these books are the product of hard work as well as the authors’ and translators’ dedication to their respective fields of study.

In the review of the book “Fungi of North-East India’, Bhanvi Wadhawan, Assistant Professor of Zoology, said the data presented in this book is valuable for budding taxonomists and science researchers. She said this book is a baseline reference and esteemed study for experiment scientists, biotechnologists and ecologists, among others, working on fungi and their role in biodiversity.

Reviewing ‘The Stories of Shakespeare’, Gurpreet Singh, Assistant Professor, Baba Farid College Bathinda’ explored the thematic and literary brilliance of storytelling by Shakespeare. He said that this book is an example of a good translation in which the underlying spirit of the work is intact.

In the review of ‘Sukrat De Samvad’, Raswinder Singh elaborated on the interconnectivity between western and eastern philosophy. He said that a work of philosophy must be translated with its cultural metaphors, socio-political contexts and the undertones of the artistic expressions of the original literary work. He added that this book has successfully achieved this fundamental objective of literature.