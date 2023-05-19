3-day capacity-building programme begins at RGNUL

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 18

The Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL) in collaboration with the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution started a three-day capacity-building programme on consumer law here today.

University officials said the aim of the event is to address challenges faced by members of state and district consumer disputes redressal commissions in effectively resolving consumer cases.

As many as 28 members of state and district consumer disputes redressal commissions of Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh are set to attend the event.

The programme will deal with aspects related to understanding key principles of consumer protection, mastering efficient case management techniques and exploring alternative disputes resolution mechanisms.

Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary, Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, was the chief guest at the inaugural session. He stressed on the need to improve the quality of justice delivery in cases related to consumer grievances. He also emphasised the need for alternative dispute resolution mechanisms and technological advancements that can streamline the resolution process.

Justice Paramjeet Singh Dhaliwal, former Punjab and Haryana High Court Judge, and former president of Punjab State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission, emphasised on protecting the rights of the consumers and deliberated upon the mechanisms that would help in reducing the backlog of consumer cases. He stressed upon the importance of timely justice delivery in cases related to consumer disputes.