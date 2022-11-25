3-day int'l conference on role of ergonomics kicks off at Punjabi University, Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 24

The inaugural session of the international conference on ‘Humanising Work and Work Environment’ at Punjabi University today underlined the role of the newly emerging domain of Ergonomics.

It stressed the need for collaboration between universities of the BRICS countries.

Dignitaries from national and international associations attended the inaugural session of the 20th international conference on the campus here.

José Orlando Gomes delivered the inaugural address while the president of International Ergonomics Association discussed the role of search conferences to build domain knowledge as well as the role of universities of the BRICS countries.

Prof AK Ganguly of The Indian Society of Ergonomics and Prof Devkumar Chakrabarti of The Asian Council on Ergonomics and Design shared the stage in the inaugural session. The three-day conference has been supported by the Defence Research and Development Organisation and Science and Engineering Research Board.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Arvind discussed the role of international conferences. Talking about the domain of ergonomics, he stated that knowledge about the human body is limited despite advances in research, “Which means the potential of ergonomics is immense”.

Prof Ajitha, Chair of the conference and the head of the Department of Sports Sciences said the university had received more than 400 papers from scholars and researchers. She said over 250 delegates were registered for the conference while 70 research papers were presented in nine parallel sessions on the first day of the conference. Delegates from four countries and many IITs are participating in the conference.