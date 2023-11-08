3-day primary school sports meet kicks off

Patiala, November 7
Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney inaugurated the district-level primary school sports meet at the Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Khed Stadium Polo Ground here. The DC expressed joy when she witnessed the determination of young children who are set to participate in various sports competitions. She encouraged the children to maintain the sportsman's spirit and to stay inspired for the future. District Education Officer (Primary), Dr Archana Mahajan, said that around 8000 students from 16 blocks are set to participate in various sports events starting November 7th to 9th.
