3-day summer theatre festival gets underway

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 29

The three-day 22nd Summer Theatre Festival began at Kalidasa Auditorium in Virsa Vihar Kendra here today.

On the first day of the festival, which is being organised by the North Zone Cultural Centre, Patiala, in association with Natak Wala, Patiala, performances of bhangra, giddha and plays ‘Teen Sawal’ and ‘Bailon Ki Katha’, which were prepared by children during a 15-day summer workshop, were staged. Audience shook a leg to a folk song by Mandeep Kaur.

Eminent artists, parents of children and others present on the occasion applauded the performances.

“The NZCC deserves kudos for its initiatives to promote art and culture in Patiala. Theme workshops for children offer enough food for thought for participants, especially those with humble backgrounds,” said a parent.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.