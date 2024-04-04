3-day workshop on importance of multidisciplinary research begins

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 3

Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor Prof Arvind advised science students to keep in touch with scientists to identify their talent and hone it. He was addressing the opening session of three-day workshop on “21st Century: An Era of Multidisciplinary Research” here today.

Prof Arvind said the lecture series would help students come in contact with eminent scientists so that they could take guidance in the field of education and research as well as bring out their hidden talent. He said meetings with renowned scientists of different fields would inspire them to do good work.

The three-day workshop was being conducted by the Physics Department of the university in collaboration with the National Academy of Sciences, Allahabad, the Indian Academy of Sciences, Bangalore, and the Indian National Science Academy, New Delhi. Eminent scientists from across the country would deliver lectures during the workshop.

The chief guest at the inaugural session, Dr Girish Sahni of the CSIR, New Delhi, expressed his views on the multi-disciplinary research. He said one could not find success only by developing expertise in one field. It was also important to take interest in different fields, Dr Sahni added, while citing the example of famous scientist Albert Einstein.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Punjabi University Patiala