3 firefighters taken ill in Rajpura after gas leak

Patiala, May 10

Three firefighters, who entered a cold store in Rajpura following a gas leak on Thursday night, were admitted to a hospital after complained of dizziness and difficulty in breathing.

Firefighters were identified as Baldev Raj, Amarpreet Singh and Tarun Premi. They were kept under observation at Rajpura Hospital.

Health minister and AAP candidate for Patiala Lok Sabha constituency Dr Balbir Singh said: “I was campaigning in Rajpura when I learnt that there was a gas leak in Shivam Cold store near Liberty Chowk. Soon after receiving the information, I reached the spot and informed the deputy commissioner about the incident.”

Soon, firefighters entered the premises to detect sang. However, medical condition of the trio deteriorated and they were rushed to a hospital. A high alert was sounded in the area. “Local residents are urged not to go around Shivam cold store.”

Later, emergency response personnel swung into action. Wearing gas masks, they entered the premises and plugged the snag. It was stated that the incident occurred due to a leak in the pipeline line of the cold store.

The minister said the situation was under control. In the meantime, it has come to light that the cold store owner had not kept gas masks and other mandatory equipment in the store.

