3 held for thefts at vacant houses in Majithia Enclave

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 8

The Civil Lines police today claimed to have arrested three persons, alleged to be habitual drug addicts, for committing thefts at vacant houses in Majithia Enclave and also stealing bikes from the area to buy intoxicating powder and other drugs. One of the suspects is a woman who would sell the stolen goods and also procure drugs.

Mohammad Sarfaraz Alam, SP (City), said a complaint was lodged at the Civil Lines police station after some gold ornaments were stolen from a house in Majithia Enclave. Following this, teams were formed to crack the case.

Stolen gold ornaments recovered from the suspects.

Civil Lines SHO Jaspreet Singh Kahlon said the police have arrested Sandeep Kumar of Najur Colony, Adarsh Kumar of Gobind Nagar and Manjot Kaur of Najur Colony.

“We have recovered some powder suspected to be heroin and 12 bikes from their possession in addition to 100 grams of gold,” the SHO said.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that the three suspects are habitual drug addicts and Sandeep already has 10 FIRs pertaining to various crimes registered against him,” Alam said. “After stealing, Sandeep and Adarsh would hand over the items to Manjot, who would then sell them and procure drugs. She is being interrogated separately to ascertain her links with drug suppliers,” the SHO added.