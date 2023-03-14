3 held with 2-kg opium, intoxicants in Patiala

Patiala, March 13
The police have nabbed three inter-state drug peddlers and seized over 2-kg opium and other intoxicants from their possession.
The Shambhu police nabbed Anurjit Kumar, a resident of Mohanpur village in Bihar, and seized 2-kg opium from him.
The Ghanaur police too nabbed a drug peddler, Dharamdev Sahni of Bihar, and seized 600 gm of opium from his possession.
In another incident, the Kheri Gandian police arrested Jagtar Singh Sonu and seized 15-kg intoxicants from him.
Officials said the three were nabbed during a special drive by the police at checkpoints.
Kumar and Sahni were presented in a court and remanded to police custody.
“We are trying to gather information about their other associates and from where they procured the drugs,” an official said.
Separate cases have been registered against the three suspects.
