3 more arrested for attack on patient at Rajindra Hospital

Patiala, March 11

The Patiala police have arrested three more suspects in the case of an attack inside Government Rajindra Hospital’s emergency ward. With these, the total number of arrests in the case has reached four, while three to four more suspects have not been identified yet.

Kotwali SHO HS Dhillon said they have arrested Harpreet Singh of Moti Bagh Colony, Himanshu Gautam of Pathak Vihar and Binder Boxer of Dheeru ki Majri, and Inder Singh of Patiala, who was arrested last week. He said, “We will grill these suspects to identify others that were involved in the incident.”

On March 2, a video of youngsters who barged into the emergency wing of the Government Rajindra Hospital on February 23 and attacked a patient surfaced on social media, following which Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh visited the hospital and assured the authorities concerned of strict action against the suspects.

Singh said, “I have directed the police to expedite investigations of the case, and the culprits will be arrested soon. We will put stringent provisions of the law against them, as the security of the doctors and the patients is of paramount importance to us.”

Sources said road rage may have been the reason behind the attack. The victim, Akshay (30), said he was attacked by unidentified assailants at Sai Market when he was returning home with his friend and sister-in-law. After the attack, Akshay was rushed to Rajindra Hospital, where, at around 9 pm, the attackers barged in and attacked him again. Akshay’s mother said the attack was the result of the carelessness of hospital security and the police.

