3 nabbed for murder of man during brawl

Patiala, November 17
The police have nabbed a woman along with her two accomplices in connection with a murder that took place at Green Colony here on November 14. The suspects have been identified as Ankit Kumar, Kirna Devi and Ajay Kumar, all residents of Passey Road.
The civil lines police had registered a case against the suspects after they allegedly attacked the victim Pritam Chandi (52) and his son with a knife, killing the former.
Pritam’s son was seriously injured and has undergone treatment at Government Rajindra Hospital. SP city Mohd Sarfaraz said that the incident took place on the Passey Road at around midnight of Nov 14. Pritam Chand died on the spot, while his son, Ajay, was wounded. The police said that the victim and the suspects were neighbours. They stated that a heated argument was the reason behind this murder.
The trio of supects was nabbed by the police after a manhunt under the supervision of SP Mohd Sarfaraz and SHO civil lines. The police have registered a case against the suspects under Sections 302, 324, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Air pollution in Delhi drops from ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’
The city's AQI stands at 339 at 9 am, improving from 405 at ...
Punjab CM's Officer on Special Duty Manjit Sidhu resigns
He resigns citing health issues
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sends L-G report demanding sacking of chief secretary
The report accuses Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar of using his...
Cash, drugs, jewellery worth Rs 340 cr seized during model code of conduct period in MP
Polls to 230 assembly seats in the state were held on Friday
5 die as SUV hits roadside tree in Jharkhand
5 seriously injured