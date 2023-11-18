3 nabbed for murder of man during brawl

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 17

The police have nabbed a woman along with her two accomplices in connection with a murder that took place at Green Colony here on November 14. The suspects have been identified as Ankit Kumar, Kirna Devi and Ajay Kumar, all residents of Passey Road.

The civil lines police had registered a case against the suspects after they allegedly attacked the victim Pritam Chandi (52) and his son with a knife, killing the former.

Pritam’s son was seriously injured and has undergone treatment at Government Rajindra Hospital. SP city Mohd Sarfaraz said that the incident took place on the Passey Road at around midnight of Nov 14. Pritam Chand died on the spot, while his son, Ajay, was wounded. The police said that the victim and the suspects were neighbours. They stated that a heated argument was the reason behind this murder.

The trio of supects was nabbed by the police after a manhunt under the supervision of SP Mohd Sarfaraz and SHO civil lines. The police have registered a case against the suspects under Sections 302, 324, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC.