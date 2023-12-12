3 women among 4 nabbed with 6.2-kg opium in Patiala district

Patiala, December 11
The police have arrested three women and a man in two cases, and recovered 6.2 kg of opium from them.
Addressing mediapersons, SSP Varun Sharma said personnel from the Sadar Rajpura police station laid a naka near Upal Heri village. He said, “A bus slowed down due to the naka and two women (later identified as Yasmeen and Zareena) got off. They started walking towards a slip road when the police team got suspicious.” Upon search, the police recovered 2.6 kg of opium from them. The SSP said, “They will be grilled to ascertain their links with drug peddlers and suppliers in the state.”
In another case, the Rajpura city police laid a naka near T-Point in Kharajpur, where they grew suspicious of a man and a woman. The SSP said, “The man identified as Muneshwar Kumar Dangi from village Unta in Jharkhand, while the woman identified as Kiran Devi from village Baratari in Jharkhand. Their bags were searched and 3.6 kg of opium was recovered from them.” SSP Sharma added the duo has been taken on two-day police remand for further investigation into the matter.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajasthan CM announcement LIVE updates: BJP's legislature party meet in Jaipur today, suspense over CM to end
All elected MLAs have been asked to attend the meeting
‘PoK humara hai...no one can snatch it from us’: Amit Shah in Parliament
The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, wa...
Two years on, Bikram Majithia summoned in drug case; Punjab Police yet to file chargesheet
Amid Akali-AAP spat show, Congress ex-ministers face arrests
Barnala man posing as NRI 'exploits' 4 women, dupes 20 others of cash, arrested
The accused had made an ID on the portal under a fake name S...