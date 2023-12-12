3 women among 4 nabbed with 6.2-kg opium in Patiala district

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 11

The police have arrested three women and a man in two cases, and recovered 6.2 kg of opium from them.

Addressing mediapersons, SSP Varun Sharma said personnel from the Sadar Rajpura police station laid a naka near Upal Heri village. He said, “A bus slowed down due to the naka and two women (later identified as Yasmeen and Zareena) got off. They started walking towards a slip road when the police team got suspicious.” Upon search, the police recovered 2.6 kg of opium from them. The SSP said, “They will be grilled to ascertain their links with drug peddlers and suppliers in the state.”

In another case, the Rajpura city police laid a naka near T-Point in Kharajpur, where they grew suspicious of a man and a woman. The SSP said, “The man identified as Muneshwar Kumar Dangi from village Unta in Jharkhand, while the woman identified as Kiran Devi from village Baratari in Jharkhand. Their bags were searched and 3.6 kg of opium was recovered from them.” SSP Sharma added the duo has been taken on two-day police remand for further investigation into the matter.

#Rajpura