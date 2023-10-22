3 years on, heritage street project hangs in balance

Patiala, October 21
Three years after the launch of the work of developing a heritage street around the Qila Mubarak by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, the project has failed to see the light of day. It was initially worth Rs 43 crore and has been dangling midway after numerous changes in the initial plan.
The project around Qila Mubarak was initially aimed at preserving the city’s heritage, promoting tourism, and improving the infrastructure and façade of the area and its shops. It included the shifting of high-tension and low-tension power supply cables underground, the cobbling of a 2-kilometre stretch with red granite stone, the installation of compact substation transformers, steel plates to upgrade the facade and changes in signage in a matter of a year. It was slated to be completed by December 2021.
But the project started witnessing protests and contentions posed by residents within the first few months of its implementation. The residents complained against the installation of cobble stones and said they were uneven and made walking and riding two-wheelers difficult. The department also made changes to the project, which included keeping electricity lines overhead instead of making underground installations.
Officials in the PDA today said, “The protests launched by residents left the project midway. It is still incomplete as various parts of the project are pending.”
Nodal officer for the project, NEX Civil Avdeep Singh, said some aspects of the project have been curtailed due to resistance posed by residents. The process of carrying out underground cabling of the wires was abandoned as the office faced hindrances in relation to the already-installed sewer pipes.
Preetpal, who looks after electrical works at the PDA, said the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) is carrying out the work for over-head electricity connections in the area. The connections for the heritage street lights installed as part of the project are also yet to be established by the department.”
Officials said the office held meetings on the matter two months ago. They said the office is currently removing all the defects that have emerged as part of the project. They said, “We will repair the area with cobblestone. The project otherwise continues to remain midway.”
