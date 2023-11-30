300 medical college students awarded degrees, medals

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 29

During a convocation ceremony held today at Government Medical College, as many as 300 students from the 2015–16 batch were conferred with degrees as well as medals. The chief guest on the occasion was chairman of the board of management at Baba Farid University of Health and Science, Faridkot, Dr Gurmeet Singh Wander, while Dean Colleges at Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Dr Deepak John Bhatti, was the guest of honour.

Dr Wander addressed the gathering and said the Government Medical College here is one of the premier institutes in medical research and education. He commended the alumni of this institute for their contributions to health institutions all over the globe. Dr Wander asserted the need for patient-centric medical health services and expounded on the challenges and opportunities awaiting the students in the upcoming phase of their careers.

Director and Principal of Government Medical College, Dr Rajan Singla, said after a hiatus of a decade, the convocation ceremony marked a significant milestone for the institute. He expressed gratitude to the guests and encouraged the graduating students to embrace their roles with diligence and dedication.

Dr Deepak John Bhatti characterised the conferral of degrees as a pivotal moment in the students’ lives. He urged them to fulfil their responsibilities with excellence, integrity, sincerity and honesty.