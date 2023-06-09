300 youths appear for interview in job fair

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 8

The District Employment and Business Bureau under the Punjab Government’s campaign to provide employment to youths organised a placement drive here today. Three hundred youths appeared for job interviews during the drive.

During the drive, Assistant Commissioner (General) Abhishek Sharma interacted with youths and encouraged them to stay in touch with the District Employment and Business Bureau to get employment.

District Employment Officer Rupinder Kaur said ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Life, SBI Life, Flipkart, Azile Herbal Life and other firms participated in the placement drive. The representatives of companies interviewed youths for jobs. During the second round, selected youths would get placement in companies.