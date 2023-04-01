307 students awarded degrees in Patiala

Patiala, March 31
Government Bikram College of Commerce organised its convocation for the session 2021-22. Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney was the chief guest on the occasion organised under the leadership of college principal Prof Kusum Lata.
The principal presented the college report highlighting the activities and achievements of the students throughout the year.
The Deputy Commissionersaid convocation was an important milestone in one’s life and urged the graduates to be grateful to everyone who helped them and guided them throughout the college years.
As many as 307 students were awarded degrees.
