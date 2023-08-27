30th Col Frank Von Goldstein Memorial Debate: Mohali Yadavindra Public School pips Patiala team

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 26

Yadavindra Public School (YPS), Mohali, won the 30th Col Frank Von Goldstein Memorial Debate hosted at the YPS here on Friday evening. The debate was conducted in the memory of Col Goldstein, former headmaster of the school, who initiated this debate in 1988.

As many as 16 schools, including the Armed Forces Preparatory Institute, Mohali, Army Public School, Ambala Cantonment, Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, Chandigarh, Gen Gurnam Singh Public School, Sangrur, Mayo College, Ajmer, MGD Girls’ School, Jaipur, Punjab Public School, Nabha, Rajmata Krishan Kumari Girls’ Public School, Jodhpur, The British Co-ed School, Patiala, The Mann Public School, Delhi, Vidya Devi Jindal School, Hisar, Vivek High School, Chandigarh, Welham Boys’ School, Dehradun, and Welham Girls’ School, Dehradun.

The topics of the debates were related to artificial intelligence, Internet content, media freedom, parenting and reservations in society.

An intense research done by the teams was evident in their clarity of content, persuasive speech and body language. The team members spoke eloquently about their topics.

The final round of the debate was between the teams YPS, Mohali and Patiala on the topic, “World Peace is a Delusion”. The arguments made by the Mohali students against the topic helped them win the contest.

Air Marshal Kulwant Singh Gill, who was the chief guest on the occasion, congratulated the winners.

He emphasised the importance of communication, debating and confidence in students’ life.

