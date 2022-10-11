35 women phulkari artisans attend workshop at varsity

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 10

Women’s Studies Centre of Punjabi University held a workshop on skill development and awareness of phulkari artisan from rural areas here today.

The programme was organised in collaboration with the Punjab State Council for Science and Technology, Chandigarh and the Centre of Women’s Studies, New Delhi. As many as 35 women phulkari artisans from Sullar, Roargarh, Gajju Majra and Ghanaur villages attended the event.

University Vice-Chancellor Professor Arvind said educational institutions, banks and NGOs could play a positive role in integrating handicraft with technology and customised marketing. He said phulkari centres should provide phulkari products, gifts and other items to the university to boost their sale.

Ritu Lehal, Director, Women’s Studies Centre, Punjabi University, Patiala, said the workshop was organised with an aim to enhance marketing skills of artisans engaged in phulkari handicraft.

Divya from the Punjab State Council for Science and Technology said there was a strong need to bridge the gap between artisans working at the grass-roots level and marketing of their products at the international level.

Gurpreet Singh, Cluster Manager, NABARD, Patiala, shared details about financial schemes aimed at making rural female phulkari artisans self-reliant.

