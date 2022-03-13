4,069 cases settled at Lok Adalat

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 12

Rajinder Aggarwal, District and Sessions Judge, highlighting the importance of Lok Adalat as one of the alternative dispute redressal mechanism said that a total of 31 Benches had been set up at the district courts of Patiala, Nabha, Samana and Rajpura today as part of the National Lok Adalat. Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, CJM Parminder Kaur, said the Lok Adalat remained successful and over 4,069 cases were settled. Rajinder said that once a case was settled in the Lok Adalat, the decision became final and no appeal could be filed against it. —