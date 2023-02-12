4,547 cases settled at National Lok Adalat

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 11

The District Legal Services Authority held a Lok Adalat pertaining to all types of cases (except non-compoundable criminal cases) in the district here today. As many as 28 judicial Benches, including 17 in Patiala, five in Rajpura, three in Nabha and Samana each, were constituted.

One coordinate Bench was constituted Women Cell Patiala to dispose of matrimonial complaints filed prior to the registration of FIRs. Separate Benches of Permanent Lok Adalat and Consumer Redressal Commission were also constituted for speedy disposal of pending cases.

Apart from this, a Bench was constituted in the Revenue Court of Patiala for the settlement of maximum number of cases pertaining to mutation and partition etc. During the National Lok Adalat, 12,920 cases were taken up under different categories and 4,547 cases were settled through mutual compromise.

Justice Tejinder Singh Dhindsa along with judicial officials from District Courts, Patiala, was present on the occasion.

Justice Dhindsa said about 2,33,000 cases were taken up by various Benches in different districts of Punjab.

He further said by holding Lok Adalat at regular intervals, people were being made aware about its benefits and it was also helping in curtailing the huge pendency of cases before the courts.

While talking about its benefits, Tarsem Mangla, District and Sessions Judge, Patiala, said when a case is settled in a Lok Adalat, its award becomes final and no appeal lies against it. Moreover, the court fees (if any paid) is refunded to the parties. The parties get a speedy disposal of disputes as per their mutually settled terms.

28 judicial benches in district