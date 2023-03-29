4 fresh Covid cases reported in Patiala district

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 28

With the district witnessing four fresh cases of Covid today, the total tally has gone up to 10.

District Epidemiologist Sumeet Singh said the Health Department was carrying out genome sequencing of the recorded samples. “ Variant BS5 was detected from one of the samples,” he said.

Singh said, “There is a rise in the number of cases throughout the country. The rise is being witnessed in the state as well. But there is less severity of infection as of now.”

He said the Health Department had already directed the patients to take precautionary measures. “Infected people should wear masks and avoid crowded places. Those with symptoms should get themselves tested,” the district epidemiologist said.

So far, the district has reported 64,281 cases of Covid. As many as 62,549 people were cured, while 1,722 were reported dead.

Of the total 10 active cases in the district, six were reported from the urban areas and four from the rural belt.