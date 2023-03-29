4 fresh Covid cases reported in Patiala district

Patiala, March 28
With the district witnessing four fresh cases of Covid today, the total tally has gone up to 10.
District Epidemiologist Sumeet Singh said the Health Department was carrying out genome sequencing of the recorded samples. “ Variant BS5 was detected from one of the samples,” he said.
Singh said, “There is a rise in the number of cases throughout the country. The rise is being witnessed in the state as well. But there is less severity of infection as of now.”
He said the Health Department had already directed the patients to take precautionary measures. “Infected people should wear masks and avoid crowded places. Those with symptoms should get themselves tested,” the district epidemiologist said.
So far, the district has reported 64,281 cases of Covid. As many as 62,549 people were cured, while 1,722 were reported dead.
Of the total 10 active cases in the district, six were reported from the urban areas and four from the rural belt.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Karnataka Assembly poll schedule to be announced today
The poll panel will announce the election schedule at 11.30 ...
Did Amritpal Singh plan to give interview before his arrest?
Pro-Khalistani activist likely visit to Hoshiarpur last nigh...
Is Amritpal Singh in Punjab? Did pro-Khalistan activist dodge police again
Police say Amritpal was on his way from Delhi with three oth...
Hunt on for Amritpal Singh; massive search in Punjab's Hoshiarpur after some suspects abandon car following police chase
The occupants of the vehicle abandoned the car near Gurdwara...
Sukhvinder Sukhu meets Bhagwant Mann over breakfast, discusses water issue
To meet regularly after 15 days and find a solution, says Su...