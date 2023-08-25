4 held in drug cases

Fatehgarh Sahib, August 24
The police arrested four persons under the NDPS Act.
DSP Raj Kumar Sharma said a police party, led by Fatehgarh Sahib SHO Arshdeep Sharma, laid a naka at the Sirhind T-point and nabbed one Ranjit Singh of Preet Nagar, Sirhind, and recovered heroin from him.
In another case, the police arrested Pardeep Singh, alias Cheema, a resident of Bhadson, and recovered 10 strips of morphine tablets and 12 of Rumorf-30 tablets from him.
One Lovepreet Singh of Dhanola in Barnala district was arrested with 1.5-kg ganja. On a tip-off, the police arrested Varinder Pal Singh, alias Balli, a resident of Bassi Pathana, and recovered 70 buprenorphine injections and seven avil pheniramine maleate injections from him.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Chandrayaan-3: India's frugal moon mission stuns world
Pak media gives wide coverage; ex-minister calls it ‘great m...
PM Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping agree on more efforts for LAC pullback
On BRICS sidelines, bring up delay in border resolution
BRICS to welcome 6 more members
Argentina, Egypt, Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia will joi...
Arms used by 4 Sidhu Moosewala shooters yet to be recovered
Gangster Sachin’s extradition from Azerbaijan of little help