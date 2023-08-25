4 held in drug cases

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, August 24

The police arrested four persons under the NDPS Act.

DSP Raj Kumar Sharma said a police party, led by Fatehgarh Sahib SHO Arshdeep Sharma, laid a naka at the Sirhind T-point and nabbed one Ranjit Singh of Preet Nagar, Sirhind, and recovered heroin from him.

In another case, the police arrested Pardeep Singh, alias Cheema, a resident of Bhadson, and recovered 10 strips of morphine tablets and 12 of Rumorf-30 tablets from him.

One Lovepreet Singh of Dhanola in Barnala district was arrested with 1.5-kg ganja. On a tip-off, the police arrested Varinder Pal Singh, alias Balli, a resident of Bassi Pathana, and recovered 70 buprenorphine injections and seven avil pheniramine maleate injections from him.

#Fatehgarh Sahib