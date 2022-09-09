4 illegally constructed shops demolished in Patiala; mayor, other councillors hold protest

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 9

Officials of the revenue department on Friday demolished four illegally constructed shops near the Ghalori gate here.

The demolition was carried out as per the orders of the Patiala Deputy Commissioner.

City Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu, along with other councillors, held a protest at the site against the orders. Onlookers said the demolition was delayed by nearly two hours.

City Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu, along with other councillors, holds protest.

Photo by Rajesh Sachar

Officials of the municipal corporation said they had received orders from the deputy commissioner’s office to provide requisite force and vehicles for the purpose.

They said, “Four shops had been constructed on the land of the Dharam Arth Board, adjacent to the new sabzi mandi in Ghalori gate area. They are associated with a municipal councillor.”

They said the team reached the site at 6 am but the work was delayed due to the protest. Councillors Vijay Kuka, Sandeep Malhotra and husband of councillor Sonia Kapoor, among others, alleged that there were 156 such encroached dera sites but the government failed to act against ‘rich’ encroachers.

He alleged, “The Patiala Deputy Commissioner and other government officials were executing orders of the Aam Aadmi Party as if they were their workers. Moreover, the government was acting against small shopkeepers but has failed to act against big encroachers.”

He lashed out at the state government and said, “The administration has failed to act against big landlords owning illegal shopping complexes and palaces but prefers demolishing units owned by small business owners.”