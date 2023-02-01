4 lawyers appointed defence counsels to aid poor people

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, January 31

The Punjab Legal Service Authority has appointed four lawyers of the District Bar Association as defence counsels under the Legal Aid Defence Counsel (LADC) scheme in the courts of Fatehgarh Sahib.

The scheme was launched online by the Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Ravi Shankar Jha today.

District Legal Services Authority Chairman-cum-District and Sessions Judge Nirbhow Singh said Advocate Gurinder Singh Cheema had been appointed the Chief Defence Counsel, Advocate Gursharanjit Singh was the Deputy Chief Counsel, Advocate Praveen Kaur and Advocate Prabhjot Kaur appointed Assistant Defence Counsels.

He said on behalf of the Punjab State Legal Service Authority, the defence counsels under this scheme would defend criminal cases of poor people and those from backward classes of the society, free of cost. The chairman also inaugurated the new office of these counsels.

Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Jaswinder Shimar, and Judge Manpreet Kaur were among those present.