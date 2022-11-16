 4 more quit posts over Prof’s reinstatement at Punjabi University : The Tribune India

4 more quit posts over Prof’s reinstatement at Punjabi University

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 15

A day after Professor Gurpreet Pannu, in charge of legal affairs at Punjabi University, resigned from her post after a former head of department (HoD) was reinstated, four more faculty members have tendered their resignations today.

Those who tendered their resignations include legal advisor to the university Bhupinder Singh Virk, nodal officer of IQAC and secretary, administrative committee of the Department of Laws Rajdeep Singh and placement officer at the department Monika Ahuja.

Prof Gurpreet claimed she had been manhandled by the former HoD in September. The university had then allocated the charge of the HoD to Dean, Academics and formed an inquiry committee to look into the matter. But a month after the incident, the HoD was reinstated to her post on Monday.

The university registrar said, “As per directions of the Vice-Chancellor, the charge of the Head, Department of Laws, is being reallocated to Monica Chawla.”

In protest, Prof Gurpreet resigned on Monday and said Prof Monica was reinstated without resolving the matter of verbal and physical abuse against her.

Her colleague, Charanjiv Singh, claiming to be an eyewitness to the incident, said the four-member committee failed to take his statement. He said, “I was not called by the committee. There is no rule of law on the campus. They are running the university arbitrarily.”

Professor Bhupinder Virk said he resigned from his post over the reinstatement of the HoD of Laws.

Professor Monica Chawla could not be reached for a comment despite repeated attempts.

AK Tiwari, Dean Academics and convenor of the inquiry committee, said the committee had taken its decision but added that only the VC could comment on it.

VC Professor Arvind said the fallout was among two faculty members. “Dr Chawla has submitted an apology letter to Dr Pannu. Also, the decision of reinstatement was taken as per the committee’s report.”

A faculty member at the Department of Laws said the members will approach National Commission for Women and National Human Rights commissioner over the matter.

