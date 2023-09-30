4 peddlers land in police net

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 29

Four drug peddlers were arrested in separate cases in the city yesterday.

Staff of the Crime Branch nabbed two peddlers, Amandeep Singh and Arjun, at a checkpoint near the grain market in Maloya.

The police said the suspects, who were in a car, tried to flee the spot, following which they were apprehended. They found 14.09 grams of heroin on Amandeep (32), a resident of Burail, and 27.49 grams of the contraband on Arjun (32) of Mohali.

Meanwhile, the police nabbed Pushpinder, alias Pushi (35), a resident of Ferozepur, with 53.94 grams of heroin and Rs 20,300 in cash.

Munna Kumar (29), a native of Bihar, was nabbed by a team of the DCC near the GMCH- 32 with 482 grams of charas.