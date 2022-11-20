40 primary health centres to be converted into Aam Aadmi Clinics in Patiala district

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 19

Under an extension plan, the existing 40 primary health centres (PHCs) in the district would be converted into Aam Aadmi Clinics — a flagship health programme of the AAP government. Up to Rs 25 lakh would be spent on each PHC. The Health Department had identified 40 PHCs for this purpose. The majority of the PHC, which are to be modified, are in rural areas.

However, health officials have some reservations over the government’s move to turn PHCs into Aam Aadmi Clinics. “Currently, medical officers (MOs) posted at PHCs are also roped in for various outreach and emergency services. The move will dent the holistic health services.” said a senior medical officer.

Health officials also added that outreach activities for various health programmes would be affected if PHCs are converted into Aam Aami Clinics. Besides, monitoring of sub-health centers, which are monitored by the medical officers at PHC, would also be compromised.

Notably, Aam Aadmi Clinics offer only OPD and lab tests from Monday to Saturday. The clinics, five already functioning in the district, have one doctor, pharmacist, and auxiliary nurse.

One of the SMOs of the Health Department on the condition of anonymity said, “Before implementing any plan, ground realities should be understood. The decision, if implemented, will hit the health services in the district.”